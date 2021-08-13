Updated: Venues, events requiring vaccination or negative COVID test

Here is an updating list of Las Vegas entertainment venues, hospitals and events requiring vaccination proof or a negative COVID test for admission.

A COVID-19 vaccination card is displayed at the Banning Recreation Center in Wilmington, Calif., in April 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

This is a updating list of hospitals, entertainment venues and events requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for admission in the Las Vegas area:

Las Vegas Raiders

Fans attending Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium this season will have to show proof of vaccination through the CLEAR app and Health Pass feature, and they will be allowed to enter the stadium without masks. The Raiders will also offer vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium before home games, allowing newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask. Those with of the two shots of Pfizer or Moderna will be allowed to enter, but must wear masks until fully inoculated, or two weeks after the second shot. Fans between the ages of 2 and 11 who are not eligible for the vaccine can attend games but must wear a mask.

CES 2022

The Consumer Technology Association, sponsors of CES, announced a proof-of-vaccination policy on Aug. 17. The association is also is assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement. CTA is expecting more than 1,000 companies to participate in the 2022 show.

MGM Resorts International

Starting Aug. 30, all new hires at MGM Resorts properties in the U.S. will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against the virus. Salaried employees will be required to show proof by Oct. 15. The policy affects those employees who do not exclusively work from home.

AEG

Effective Oct. 1, proof of COVID vaccination will be required for audience members and crew at venues AEG owns and operates in the U.S. AEG is a major player in Las Vegas residency productions, operating the Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens Nov. 6 with Celine Dion; the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas; and the 2021 Day N Vegas festival. Acceptable documentation can be a physical copy of a COVID-19 vaccination record card, a digital copy of that card or any other proof as is permitted locally.

Day N Vegas

Organizers say they will require all concertgoers or event staff to show proof they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of the show. The massive three-day hip-hop festival runs Nov. 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival grounds.

Life is Beautiful

Will require guests to have proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID, according to the organizer’s Twitter account. The downtown Las Vegas event is Sept. 17-19.

Smith Center

President Myron Martin said proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests will be required of anyone entering the center’s two venues — Reynolds Hall and Myron’s (formerly Myron’s Cabaret Jazz). Martin added that details about the policy would be provided, but the directive would be enforced when The Smith Center reopens, planned for Sept. 14.

Coachella /Stagecoach

The California music festivals are presented by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents. The company plans to have a nationwide policy in place on or before Oct. 1. Until then it will require a proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of admission.

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals

It’s the first hospital group in the Las Vegas Valley to require all its employees to be vaccinated against COVID. The requirement, effective Nov. 1, will extend beyond employees to physicians with hospital privileges, volunteers and others caring for patients within St. Rose facilities, according to Gordon Absher, a spokesman for St. Rose, which operates three hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley. Staff can apply for a medical or religious exemption to the requirement. The requirement will apply to St. Rose’s Siena, San Martin and de Lima hospitals, but not at this point to its four neighborhood hospitals and multiple physical therapy clinics, Absher said.

Live Nation

As of Oct. 4, Live Nation is planning to require ticket-holders at its venues to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID, or prove they have tested negative for the virus. Live Nation’s policy applies to venues and events it owns or operates outright. House of Blues at Mandalay Bay and Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade are the two that fall under the new model, according to the company.

Not required

Golden Knights

AEG owns part of T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights. However, AEG said its mandate does not apply to that venue. It said the decision is left up to the team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

