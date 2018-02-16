US 95 back open after police arrest man threatening to jump

Both directions of U.S. Highway 95 were temporarily closed Thursday night as authorities negotiated with a man they feared might jump from a bridge, according to law enforcement.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was threatening to jump from the Valley View Boulevard bridge over U.S. Highway 95, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. He has since been taken into custody, and all traffic lanes have re-opened.

The man was reported to police just before 9 p.m., and he was taken into custody an hour later, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Bechler said.

Traffic was temporarily diverted from northbound U.S. 95 at Rancho Drive and from southbound U.S. 95 at Decatur Boulevard.

