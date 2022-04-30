US 95 closed near Henderson after carjacker struck by vehicle

A carjacking suspect was struck by a vehicle while running on U.S. Highway 95 Friday evening, police said.

(RTC cameras)

Henderson police discovered a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on the highway, but the driver refused to pull over and struck another vehicle, Henderson police wrote in a statement.

The suspected carjacker ran from the stolen vehicle and was struck near U.S. 95 near Russell Road. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, and no one else was injured.

Henderson police said around 6:15 p.m. that the highway would be closed in both directions from Russell to Tropicana Avenue for two to three hours.

