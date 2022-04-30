US 95 closed near Henderson for crash investigation
Henderson and Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol were investigating a crash that injured at least one person on U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road.
U.S. Highway 95 is closed Friday evening while authorities investigate a crash.
Henderson police said around 6:15 p.m. that the highway would be closed in both directions from Russell to Tropicana for two to three hours.
Further information was not immediately available.
