US 95 in downtown Las Vegas to be closed this weekend

Both directions of U.S. Highway 95 will close in the area just below Interstate 15 this weekend as crews demolish a bridge for Project Neon, the $1 billion reconfiguration of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Smooth traffic flow is seen on U.S. Highway 95 South, right, as other motorists, left, use the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit during an initial round of ramp and lane closures around the Spaghetti Bowl interchange on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. However, all the ramps connecting U.S. 95 and I-15 will remain open.

During that time, construction crews will tear down the northbound I-15 bridge over U.S. 95, Illia said. Debris will be recycled back into the project.

The weekend marks the third of six full, long-term closures along U.S. 95 slated for this year, allowing construction crews to tear down and build freeway bridges.

Motorists were advised to take Boulder Highway, Charleston Boulevard, Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard as alternate routes to northbound U.S. 95. Those headed south could use Valley View Boulevard, Rancho Drive, Decatur Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard, Illia said.

