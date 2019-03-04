US 95 lanes at Charleston reopen after crash

(RTC Cameras)

Traffic was flowing Monday morning following a crash that closed the left lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Charleston Boulevard.

Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, which was reported about 8:45 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission. The lanes were reopened by about 10:30 a.m., according to live traffic cameras.

No other details were available. Calls to the Nevada Highway Patrol were not returned Friday morning.

