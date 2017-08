All traffic lanes have reopened after a vehicle fire on northbound U.S. Highway 95 before the Rainbow Boulevard exit Friday morning.

A vehicle caught on fire on U.S. Highway 95 near the Rainbow Boulevard exit on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted about 6 a.m. that drivers should expect delays because of the fire. About 30 minutes later, they announced all lanes were reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

