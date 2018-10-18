US 95 on-ramp at Martin Luther King open after injury crash

The on-ramp for U.S. Highway 95 at Martin Luther King Boulevard is open again Thursday morning after Nevada Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash and cleared the wreckage from the scene.

An injury crash blocked the on-ramp for U.S. Highway 95 at Martin Luther King Boulevard, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The wreckage was cleared and the on-ramp was open again about 7 a.m. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 4:40 a.m. on the on-ramp from Martin Luther King to northbound U.S. 95, according to Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

At 5:30 a.m., Highway Patrol troopers were still at the scene where a damaged silver SUV blocked the entrance to the on-ramp. Traffic cameras showed the ramp was open again at 7 a.m.

