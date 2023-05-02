US 95 reopens after fatal crash

U.S. Highway 95 is back open after a fatal crash shut down northbound lanes north of downtown Las Vegas on Monday night.

(RTC traffic cams)

About 10 p,m., the Regional Transportation Commission reported on Twitter that a “vehicle on fire” was blocking the right side of the northbound lanes just after the Decatur Boulevard exit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol then said on Twitter that the crash was fatal.

Lanes reopened around 2:30 a.m.