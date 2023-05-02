56°F
Local Las Vegas

US 95 reopens after fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2023 - 11:21 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2023 - 4:47 am
(RTC traffic cams)
(RTC traffic cams)

U.S. Highway 95 is back open after a fatal crash shut down northbound lanes north of downtown Las Vegas on Monday night.

About 10 p,m., the Regional Transportation Commission reported on Twitter that a “vehicle on fire” was blocking the right side of the northbound lanes just after the Decatur Boulevard exit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol then said on Twitter that the crash was fatal.

Lanes reopened around 2:30 a.m.

