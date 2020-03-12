USO to suspend services at airports, including in Las Vegas

The airport suspensions are expected to occur by the end of the day Friday.

A sign is posted with hours of operation outside the new Terminal 3 USO canteen at McCarran International Airport Wednesday, May 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. Terminal 3 USO canteen will be a convenient alternative to the Terminal 1 USO canteen for international and domestic military travelers passing through Terminal 3. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The USO is expected to temporarily shut down its operations at McCarran International Airport starting Friday, according to an email sent to Nevada volunteers Wednesday night.

In the email, the USO said Chief Organizing Officer Alan Reyes will announce Thursday that all operations at all USO airport centers will be suspended amid the global spread of the new coronavirus.

The USO characterized the service suspension as a temporary move as national and world leaders respond to the coronavirus’ spread.

The email said the airport suspensions are expected to occur by the end of the day Friday.

The United Services Organizations airport centers provide hospitality for traveling service members and their families, according to the group’s website.

