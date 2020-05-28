VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas resumes some in-person services

The VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas is one of fewer than 20 VA sites around the nation chosen to work out best practices for reintroducing in-person health care services.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas is one of fewer than 20 VA sites around the nation chosen to work out best practices for reintroducing in-person health care services amid the still-active coronavirus outbreak.

The facility on May 22 started implementing a “phased approach while ensuring a safe environment,” the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced Wednesday.

“The safety of veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” director and CEO William Caron said in a statement.

“VA is taking into account guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local officials as we gradually reintroduce health care services. As a high-reliability organization, safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision making.”

As part of the phased-in services, the Veterans Health Administration has developed a risk-based framework to prioritize nonurgent procedures, in addition to the urgent procedures currently being performed.

Evaluation of factors such as patient health, staff safety and resource considerations will guide service expansions and scheduling decisions.

Rigorous safety measures including employee and veteran COVID-19 screening, physical distancing and appropriate personal protective attire such as face coverings and frequent disinfection of high-touch services will remain in place.

“While we are offering more face-to-face appointments, VASNHS will continue to maximize personalized virtual care options like telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks, as we know these services have been a valuable link to our veterans during this challenging time,” Caron said. “As additional facilities reintroduce services across the country, we will participate in sharing best practices.”

If a veteran has an appointment, a mask or face covering is required, and they should arrive at facility screening areas no earlier than 15 minutes before the appointment. Those who arrive early will be asked to wait in their vehicles.

Screening will be conducted for anyone entering the facility, and a no-visitor policy is still in effect. Additionally, no children under 18 are allowed in the facility.

To manage the number of individuals in the facility, walk-in services and direct scheduling will remain suspended for the foreseeable future.

Veterans who have questions about the expansion of services or have an urgent need for primary care or mental health services should call 702-791-9024 (for primary care) or 702-791-9062 (for mental health) between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a medical emergency, veterans should always call 911 or report to the closest emergency room.

If a veteran experiences a health-care crisis outside regular business hours, they can contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK (Option 1), Text 838255, or use the confidential chat at veteranscrisisline.net.

