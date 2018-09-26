Vacant house fire quickly put out in southeast Las Vegas

No one was injured after a vacant house caught fire Tuesday morning in the southeast valley.

Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department put out a fire at a vacant house Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, on Berwyn Circle in the southeast valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department put out a fire at a vacant house Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, on Berwyn Circle in the southeast valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after a vacant house caught fire Tuesday morning in the southeast valley.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department responded about 6:45 a.m. Friday to a house at 5251 Berwyn Circle, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

CCFD Battalion Chief Kage Snyder said power and gas to the vacant home are off. No one was inside when crews arrived and no firefighters were injured.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Snyder said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

5251 Berwyn Circle Las Vegas