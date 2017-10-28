Vacant Las Vegas apartment complex has 2nd fire in a week

Las Vegas firefighters are investigating a two-alarm fire Friday morning in two vacant apartment buildings near downtown Las Vegas.

A fire burns down vacant apartments at West 901 McWilliams Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The boarded-up vacant Tree Line Park Apartment buildings at 901 W. McWilliams Ave., near H Street, have been the site of several fires in the past, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said Friday. The fire was first reported about 10 a.m. and was knocked down just before 11:20 a.m., the department said. A squatter was found in one of the vacant buildings, but walked away from the fire uninjured.

UPDATE: McWilliams Ave fire is OUT, looking for hotspots, 2 Bldg s involved, crews picking up, no inj's, cause-U/I, PIO1 pic.twitter.com/A6skuCJhCs — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 28, 2017

Most recently, the same vacant buildings went up in flames early Oct. 22. The Fire Department found an attic fire about 2 a.m. that was “quickly spreading” throughout one of the buildings. Last week’s fire caused extensive damage to the building, but no one was injured.

INFO: TOC: 2:00AM 901 W McWilliams Ave 2-alarm fire in vacant Treeline Park Apt complex -OUT, no inj's, squatters, crews picking up >>>> pic.twitter.com/T7T6q1hyjy — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 22, 2017

Another fire at the site was reported July 7 and again on July 10, when fire crews found heavy flames and smoke in one of the buildings.

The department in the past has said squatters were common in the vacant apartment units.

