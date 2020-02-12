Vacant mobile home burns in northeast Las Vegas
Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjacent mobile homes.
Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjacent mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department.
Nobody was reported injured in the fire, which was extinguished by 3 p.m., the department said.
Crews responded to the blaze, near North Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane, around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday
Northbound Nellis lanes reopened about 5:15 p.m. after being closed as crews worked at the scene.
Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.