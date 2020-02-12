Vacant mobile home burns in northeast Las Vegas

Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjacent mobile homes.

A vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas, spreading to adjectent mobile homes (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, near North Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjacent mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department.

Nobody was reported injured in the fire, which was extinguished by 3 p.m., the department said.

Crews responded to the blaze, near North Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane, around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday

Northbound Nellis lanes reopened about 5:15 p.m. after being closed as crews worked at the scene.

