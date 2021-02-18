Vaccine sites taking 65+ walk-ins as pharmacies gear up

Vaccination sites at Cashman Center and Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas began accepting some walk-ins 65 and up on Thursday to receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The move came a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Wednesday of vaccine eligiblity for the 65 to 69 age group, which highlighted a state effort run through partner pharmacies.

Five hundred walk-in slots were available Thursday — and again on Friday and Saturday — at Cashman Center, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Exhibit Hall B, in downtown Las Vegas. Walk-ins were being accepted beginning at 8 a.m. and taken until the clinic reaches capacity.

Walk-ins for Pfizer second dose vaccine also were available Thursday through Saturday at Cashman for individuals who received their first dose at a Southern Nevada Health District or a community partner clinic listed here: https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/.

At Desert Pines, 3800 E. Harris Ave., 300 walk-in-slots were available for first doses Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. and again on Friday. Doses will be given until the clinic reaches capacity.

In addition, walk-ins for Pfizer second-dose vaccine were available Thursday and Friday at the Desert Pines site for those who received their first dose at a Southern Nevada Health District or community partner clinic.

The recommended interval for a second dose of Pfizer vaccine is three weeks after the first. The interval for the Moderna vaccine is four weeks. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that up to six weeks for both vaccine types is acceptable.

People with questions or who need assistance making appointments can call the COVID-19 helpline at (1-800) 401-0946. The line is staffed seven days per week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Smith’s, Walgreens, Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for Nevadans in the 65-69 age group in Clark County under the plan outlined by Sisolak.

Nonprofit Immunize Nevada’s website lists the following links to schedule online appointments:

—Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.

—Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

—Walmart/Sam’s Club: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.

For more information on the immunization plan for Clark County, visit https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.