Valley of Fire named one of the country’s most popular state parks for photos

Few people brave the heat to get photos at Valley of Fire State Park northeast of Las Vegas Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Visitors take in the Beehives rock formations in the Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Overton. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bighorn Sheep rest in the shade of a ridge in the Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Overton. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has relocated 30 sheep — four rams and 26 ewes and lambs — to the SkyRider Ranch in Tabiona, Utah, to grow the population. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Valley of Fire gives visitors a peek into the past through petrified trees and petroglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years. That may be one of the reasons the park is one of the most photo friendly state parks in the country.

A study done by Travel Lens found Valley of Fire to be the second-most Instagrammed state park in the country, behind only Niagara Falls in New York.

The study found that there were 285,304 posts using the hashtag #valleyoffire. Niagara Falls had 3,526,461 posts on Instagram.

Valley of Fire is open daily from sunrise to sunset. There is a $10 entrance fee for Nevada residents and $15 for non-residents.