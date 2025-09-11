Vegas Loop worker suffers ‘crushing injury’ near Strip

A worker with the Vegas Loop project suffered a “crushing injury” late Wednesday night just east of the Strip.

Two boring machines on land the Boring Company recently purchased across from UNLV for a planned expansion of the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Clark County Fire Department, in a statement, said the incident happened about 10:12 p.m. at 3987 Paradise Road, just north of Flamingo Road.

The department said they received a call for an “industrial/machinery accident” at the site.

The CCFD crews “were met by employees of The Boring Company, claiming a co-worker had sustained a crushing injury and was in the process of being moved from within the tunnel to a tunnel entry in order to be assessed and transported.

CCFD Crews descended to the tunnel opening and made contact with the patient and began assessing his injuries before packaging him in a stokes basket for safe transport. A stokes basket is a sturdy wire or plastic litter designed for transporting injured people in difficult terrain or confined spaces.

CCFD crews then utilized an on-site crane to lift the patient from the sub grade tunnel opening to the surface at which point he was transported to Sunrise Hospital. The patient is reported to be stable.”

The department said tunnel boring operations at the site have been temporarily halted pending an ongoing accident investigation.

Vegas Loop project

Tunneling has been underway on Vegas Loop’s University Center Loop, which runs from a site on Paradise Road just south of a planned apartment complex, to the Westgate, with stops at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and provides multiple sites to serve Sphere and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The loop will tie into Elon Musk’s Boring Co.’s larger plans for 68 miles of tunnels with 104 stations between the Strip and downtown Las Vegas, with planned stops at most major resorts, Allegiant Stadium, Chinatown and Harry Reid International Airport.

Claims of little oversight

In January, a ProPublica article noted various times Boring Co. has been cited by regulators for workplace issues tied to the Vegas Loop project, noting the project was hardly being regulated by area and federal officials.

