Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has new office, more amenities

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center continues to offer services to survivors of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, now in a larger space.

FILE-The lobby at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

The center moved Monday into a 4,700-square-foot space at 2915 W. Charleston Blvd., about a mile and a half away from its old office, 1524 Pinto Lane.

The center, which provides support and resources to survivors of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting and those who lost loved ones, began its move to the new location Dec. 28, but didn’t close its original doors until Friday.

With this new location, the center can offer more amenities, including a therapy room, a kids’ corner and a large gathering space, in addition to the previously offered amenities such as family rooms and connections to other resources in the valley, the center said in a statement last week.

“In 2020, we plan to offer more ways for survivors, victims’ families and community members to meaningfully connect with the Resiliency Center to help in their healing journey,” said Tennille Pereira, the center’s director.

The new office was designed by Aracely Rascon, an interior designer who offered her services pro bono.

The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 702-455-2433 or visit vegasstrongrc.org.

