Vegas Strong Resiliency Center recognized for victim services

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center was recognized Friday by the U.S. attorney general’s office for its work with victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Strip.

Photos of vigils and memorials following the October 1 shooting on display at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attorney General Merrick Garland awarded 13 groups for courage, public policy and victim services during the annual National Crime Victims’ Service Awards Ceremony, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

“Every day, we bear witness to stirring acts of heroism on the part of compassionate and courageous advocates — and crime victims themselves,” Garland said, citing the 1.2 million people over the age of 12 who become victims of crimes annually. “To the exceptional men and women we honor today — thank you for your service to crime victims, for your commitment to the safety of your communities, and for working to make America a more just and more compassionate place.”

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center was awarded for “extraordinary efforts to provide direct services to crime victims,” the department said.

The center, 2915 W. Charleston Blvd., provides support and resources to survivors and those who lost loved ones. The center offers a therapy room, a kids’ corner and counseling and religious care referrals.

Among the others awarded were a social worker who serves Navajo residents, a gynecologist who studies HIV and two first responders recognized for “extraordinary acts of valor,” according to the Justice Department.

“Few people expect to be a victim, and no one deserves the pain and injustice that burden every crime survivor,” DOJ Office for Victims of Crime Acting Director Katherine Schmitt said in the statement. “We should take it upon ourselves this week, and every week, to show our unity with and compassion for those who have experienced the pain of victimization.”

