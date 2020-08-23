Vehicle crashes into central Las Vegas taco shop

Officers determined that the driver was driving recklessly and crashed into building.

A vehicle crashed into a taco shop Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 1205 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A woman refused medical service after her vehicle crashed into a taco shop Sunday morning in central Las Vegas.

A white Toyota sedan crashed just after 9:30 a.m. at Tacos Mexico, 1205 E. Charleston Blvd., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department and Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

Officers determined that the driver was driving recklessly and crashed into building, Boxler said. Impairment is not suspected. The driver and the patrons of the restaurant were not injured.

