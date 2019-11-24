Vehicle crashes into Las Vegas pizza shop, driver flees

The crash occurred at 5:23 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant located near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Cheyenne Avenue.

A motorist drove their vehicle into a Domino’s Pizza business Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, before fleeing the scene. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist drove a vehicle into a Domino’s Pizza business Saturday evening before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the 5:23 p.m. incident at 3266 Las Vegas Blvd. North at Cheyenne Avenue. The vehicle struck the rear of the business, taking off the front grill of the car and breaking a water line leading into the commercial structure.

The line break caused a large volume of water to spew into the parking lot.

Firefighters were at the scene trying to stem the water flow. The Domino’s business, however, remained open.

