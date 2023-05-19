Vehicle crashes into Spring Valley middle school

A vehicle crashed into a wall of a Spring Valley middle school Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m. a vehicle crashed into a wall at Guinn Middle School, 4150 S. Torrey Pines Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Kommel-Bernstein.

The vehicle did not enter a classroom and there were no injuries. Kommel-Bernstein said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

