Local Las Vegas

Vehicle crashes into Spring Valley middle school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 8:38 pm
 

A vehicle crashed into a wall of a Spring Valley middle school Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m. a vehicle crashed into a wall at Guinn Middle School, 4150 S. Torrey Pines Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Kommel-Bernstein.

The vehicle did not enter a classroom and there were no injuries. Kommel-Bernstein said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

