A central valley auto shop employee was killed Sunday afternoon when a vehicle fell on him, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 4:50 p.m. to the Alex Auto Shop at 3055 Fremont St., near Mojave Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Rogers said police contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate.

3055 Fremont St., Las Vegas