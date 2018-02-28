Vehicle slips off jack, killing man in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was accidentally killed Tuesday night while working on a vehicle.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was accidentally killed Tuesday night while working on a vehicle.

Police and medical personnel responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of Sirius Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The man was working on a vehicle that was propped up by jacks, Gordon said. The jacks gave out, and the vehicle fell on top of him. He died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

4600 block of Sirius Avenue, Las Vegas, nv