Vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

The Metropolitan Police Department says the vehicle suspected in a fatal crash Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Fort Apache Road and Rochelle Avenue is a newer model white Jeep Wrangler with a black roof and black rims, and it will have damage to its right front. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, near Fort Apache Road and Rochelle Avenue in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck and killed, and a motorcyclist is facing life-threatening injuries in separate crashes Friday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first crash occurred just before 5:10 a.m. at South Fort Apache Road and Rochelle Avenue in the western Las Vegas Valley, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim, a 41-year-old Las Vegas man, and the vehicle, a newer model white Jeep Wrangler, were southbound on Fort Apache in the left-most travel lane when the vehicle struck the pedestrian. The vehicle never stopped, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle suspected in this crash also has a black roof and black rims, and it will have damage to its right front.

This is the 99th traffic-related death this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702‐828‐3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702‐385‐5555.

The second crash involving a motorcycle and second vehicle occurred just after 6:20 a.m. at Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue in the northwest valley, Metro said. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma.

Both investigations are ongoing, and commuters are asked to avoid the area because of road closures.

