Local Las Vegas

Vehicle strikes Las Vegas police car, injuring 2; driver wanted

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2020 - 11:22 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver suspected of injuring two people and driving away after hitting a police car Friday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. a vehicle crashed into an unmarked police car near South Valley View Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue and then drove away, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“A detective and a citizen received minor injuries as they moved away from the collision,” the statement said.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 p.m., police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST