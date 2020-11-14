Vehicle strikes Las Vegas police car, injuring 2; driver wanted

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver suspected of injuring two people and driving away after hitting a police car Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 9:15 p.m. a vehicle crashed into an unmarked police car near South Valley View Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue and then drove away, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“A detective and a citizen received minor injuries as they moved away from the collision,” the statement said.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 p.m., police said.

No further information was immediately available.

