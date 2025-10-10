85°F
Vehicle strikes part of Southern Nevada Health District facility

Southern Nevada Health District offices (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2025 - 2:01 pm
 

A vehicle struck part of the Southern Nevada Health District’s main facility on Friday morning, according to the agency.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at 10:43 a.m. Friday.

“Earlier today, an individual driving in the parking lot of the Southern Nevada Health District’s Main Public Health Center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. struck part of the building, causing limited damage,” SNHD said in a statement.

Officials said that the facility was closed and no injuries were reported. Las Vegas police said the occupant of the vehicle reported minor injuries.

“The incident is being addressed by law enforcement, and repairs will be made as needed,” the agency said, adding, “This accident will not affect operating hours at the location.”

The Health District’s main facility is open Monday through Thursday, with additional services available on Fridays at the Fremont Public Health Center and other neighborhood locations.

