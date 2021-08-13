Venues, events requiring vaccination or negative COVID test

Here is an updating list of Las Vegas entertainment venues, hospitals and events requiring vaccination proof or a negative COVID test for admission.

In this April 13, 2021, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination card is displayed at the Banning Recreation Center in Wilmington, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

This is a updating list of hospitals, entertainment venues and events requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for admission in the Las Vegas area:

AEG

Effective Oct. 1, proof of COVID vaccination will be required for audience members and crew at venues AEG owns and operates in the U.S. AEG is a major player in Las Vegas residency productions, operating the Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens Nov. 6 with Celine Dion; the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas; and the 2021 Day N Vegas festival. Acceptable documentation can be a physical copy of a COVID-19 vaccination record card, a digital copy of that card or any other proof as is permitted locally.

Day N Vegas

Organizers say they will require all concertgoers or event staff to show proof they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of the show. The massive three-day hip-hop festival runs Nov. 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival grounds.

Life is Beautiful

Will require guests to have proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID, according to the organizer’s Twitter account. The downtown Las Vegas event is Sept. 17-19.

Smith Center

President Myron Martin said proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests will be required of anyone entering the center’s two venues — Reynolds Hall and Myron’s (formerly Myron’s Cabaret Jazz). Martin added that details about the policy would be provided, but the directive would be enforced when The Smith Center reopens, planned for Sept. 14.

Coachella /Stagecoach

The California music festivals are presented by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents. The company plans to have a nationwide policy in place on or before Oct. 1. Until then it will require a proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of admission.

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals

It’s the first hospital group in the Las Vegas Valley to require all its employees to be vaccinated against COVID. The requirement, effective Nov. 1, will extend beyond employees to physicians with hospital privileges, volunteers and others caring for patients within St. Rose facilities, according to Gordon Absher, a spokesman for St. Rose, which operates three hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley. Staff can apply for a medical or religious exemption to the requirement. The requirement will apply to St. Rose’s Siena, San Martin and de Lima hospitals, but not at this point to its four neighborhood hospitals and multiple physical therapy clinics, Absher said.

Not required

Major sports venues

AEG is affiliated with Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL Raiders play, and owns part of T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights. However, AEG said its mandate does not apply to those venues. It said the decision is left up to the teams. Neither team has announce plans to require proof of vaccination.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.