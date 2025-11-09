Veterans Day parade set for Tuesday in downtown Las Vegas

According to Veterans Action Group, the annual downtown Las Vegas parade will start at 4th Street and Garces Avenue at 10 a.m. and end at 4th Street and Stewart Avenue.

Military families with Caesars Entertainment march during the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade downtown Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans groups, active duty and reserve units, members of the Nevada National Guard, first responders, marching bands, dance schools and car clubs participated in the “largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi.” (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The annual Las Vegas Veteran’s Day Parade will take place Tuesday morning.

A flyover is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. to kick the parade off. Veterans groups, active duty and reserve units, members of the Nevada National Guard and others will participate.

Also marching in the parade will be first responders, marching bands, dance schools, car clubs and more.

Road closures will begin at 7 a.m. and end at noon, spanning from 3rd Street in between Charleston Boulevard and Garces Avenue to 4th Street in between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

The mission statement of Veterans Action Group, which is organizing the parade, is “to maintain honor and respect for all the sacrifices made for our country by its veterans and their families.”

The parade has been a yearly event in Las Vegas since 1994, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic. Organizers bill the event as the “largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi.”

