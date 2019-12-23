Veterans Village in Las Vegas expanding services, changes name

The founder of Veterans Village announced Monday plans to add more housing units and open up the community to non-veterans in the wake of the recent deadly motel fire in Las Vegas.

Flags decorate the railing of another 204 units of housing at Veteran's Village second location which includes a Crisis Intervention Center and a Food Pantry for homeless Veterans in downtown Las Vegas on December 15, 2016. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The founder of Veterans Village announced Monday plans to add 150 affordable housing units and open up the master planned community to non-veterans, moving up the project timeline in the wake of the recent deadly motel fire in Las Vegas.

Veterans Village will also now be known as SHARE Village Las Vegas, according to founder and president, Arnold Stalk.

“We have been diligently and strategically designing, planning and implementing our expansion of new signature comprehensive housing with supportive services to all people in need of affordable housing in our community,” Stalk said in a statement.

But the blaze that killed six people and injured 13 others at the Alpine Motel in downtown Las Vegas prompted Stalk to “accelerate our timeline and let the public know that we our expanding our mission and services,” he said.

The new units will add to 477 existing units for the community, which has been a housing-first model addressing homelessness in southern Nevada for more than eight years but until now had served only veterans and their families.

SHARE Village Las Vegas, formerly Veterans Village, also offers year-round crisis intervention centers, medical and mental health services, employment training, nutrition programs and more as part of the nonprofit’s public-private partnerships.

Stalk said that more details of the expansion will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.