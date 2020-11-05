81°F
Vets ride RTC buses for free on Veterans Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

Clark County area veterans can ride area buses free next week on Veterans Day.

All active military service members and veterans will receive free rides on Regional Transportation Commission buses between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 11, the agency announced Wednesday.

Service members are asked to show the bus driver their military or veterans identification card from any state upon boarding.

“The complimentary ride offer is our way of thanking the men and women for their services in the United States Armed Forces,” said RTC CEO MJ Maynard in a statement. “We want them to know that we very much appreciate their commitment and sacrifice.”

Service members also can participate in the Veterans Reduced Fare Program, which provides a 50 percent discount on full-fare pricing for all RTC fixed-route buses.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

