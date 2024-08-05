92°F
Victim identified in southwest Las Vegas apartment fire

The Tides on Duneville apartments in 2022. (Google photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 11:46 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fire at a southwest Las Vegas apartment complex last week as 68-year-old Dennis Jackson.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at Tides on Duneville at 5055 Duneville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they said they saw smoke and no fire, but a search discovered Jackson’s body.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of late last week, fire officials said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

