Victim identified in southwest Las Vegas apartment fire
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a victim of a fire at a southwest Las Vegas apartment complex.
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fire at a southwest Las Vegas apartment complex last week as 68-year-old Dennis Jackson.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at Tides on Duneville at 5055 Duneville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, they said they saw smoke and no fire, but a search discovered Jackson’s body.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of late last week, fire officials said.
Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.