Victim in weekend apartment fire in Las Vegas was 78-year-old woman

Crews battle a fire Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 3231 Jericho St. in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

A 78-year-old woman died Sunday, one day after she was hospitalized in critical condition following an apartment apartment fire in central Las Vegas.

Carolyn Williams of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center of “conflagration injuries,” and her death was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Conflagration is a term used to describe an intense and uncontrolled fire.

The fire broke out at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at a two-story apartment building at 3231 Jericho St., near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard, said Clark County Fire Department spokesman Jeff Buchanan.

Williams was found in a first floor unit, from which firefighters said smoke and flames was pouring out, Buchanan said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday, Buchanan said. The cost of damage caused by the fire has not yet been estimated.

