Video helps highway patrol solve possible Las Vegas DUI crash

A minute-long video posted to Facebook on Friday night may have helped Nevada Highway Patrol solve a hit-and-run crash that happened early the same day.

In the video, which had more than 120,000 views by Monday afternoon, the driver of a limousine gets out of his vehicle at the scene of a crash on Interstate 15 where a truck had rammed into a metal guard rail and stopped in the middle of a highway offramp.

The man recording the video, who did not appear on camera, asks the driver and passenger of the truck if they are OK, then tells them to leave the scene.

“Hey, you’re DUI, man. Get outta here. Say your car got stolen,” the person recording the video is heard saying. “You’re gonna get a DUI.”

The limo driver pans his camera to a destroyed metal guard rail and asks, “Did you hit that right there?”

The front left tire of the truck sits on the asphalt next to the mangled rail, about 20 feet from the truck.

“I don’t know what happened,” the driver responds.

When NHP arrived just after 2 a.m. Friday to the Spring Mountain Road offramp from I-15, no one was at the scene of the accident.

‘Everyone was gone’

“Everyone was gone when we arrived,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said Monday. “We towed the truck. We are trying to ID the limo driver and company.”

Although the limo driver won’t face charges, Buratczuk called the man’s conduct disgusting, especially in light of the number of families that have been devastated by someone’s poor decision to drive impaired.

“NHP is disgusted that a bystander would assist a DUI driver with fleeing the scene of crash,” Buratczuk said. “If that limo driver was the victim of a DUI driver or if one of his family members had been killed or seriously injured by a DUI driver, would he have been so quick to assist a possible DUI driver to flee the scene of the crash?”

NHP has identified the driver of the truck, who reported the truck stolen after the crash. The agency is not releasing his identity at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

The driver won’t be charged with DUI because NHP was unable to talk to him or obtain breath or blood samples at the time of the crash, but he will face charges for leaving the scene, failing to maintain his travel lane, and filing a false report, Buratczuk said. He could also be charged with felony insurance fraud.

The driver, who had not been arrested as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, will also be on the hook for the cost of the guard rail he destroyed with his truck, Buratczuk said.

No charges for limo driver

After advising the driver to flee the scene, the limo driver continued to film.

At the end of the video, the driver’s female passenger can be heard asking him to stop recording.

“Can you please not record?” she pleads. “We need to get out of here.”

The limo driver and woman in the video won’t face charges, but are witnesses, Buratczuk said. NHP received several emails and Facebook messages containing links to the video.

“As a community we should be resolute at putting DUI drivers exactly where they belong, off our roads and in jail,” he said. “It’s appalling that a limo driver, while working, assisted this man to make more poor decisions.”

Metro and NHP partnered three weeks ago to create the DUI Strike Team, which investigated 60 DUIs in a two-week period, Buratczuk said.

“The time for education in the valley is over,” he said. “It’s time for enhanced enforcement.”

