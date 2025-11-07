Video shows moments before 12-year-old fatally struck by school bus

Footage released by the Clark County School District shows the bus before it clipped Haylee Ryan’s bike, causing her to crash into a car parked in the bike lane.

Screenshot of footage provided by CCSD of Haylee Ryan riding her bike before she was fatally struck. (CCSD)

Footage provided by CCSD of Haylee Ryan riding her bike before she was fatally struck. (CCSD)

Video released by the Clark County School District shows the moments before 12-year-old Haylee Ryan was fatally struck by a school bus while riding a bicycle on Oct. 6.

The footage shows the school bus in the rightmost lane traveling west through a four-way stop at West Tropical Parkway and North Bradley Road in the northwest valley. The bus passes two cars parked in the bike lane before approaching Ryan, who is cycling in the same bike lane.

The video shows Ryan begin to left veer into traffic to navigate around another car that is parked in the bike lane. The footage cuts before the bus makes contact with Ryan, a student at Lied STEM Academy. The school bus was traveling at 27 miles per hour moments before it hit Ryan, the video shows. The road’s speed limit is 35 miles per hour, according to a street sign in the video.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said the school bus clipped the handlebar of Ryan’s bike, causing her to crash into an SUV that was parked in the bike lane. Ryan died from blunt force injuries on Oct. 7, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Metro did not immediately respond to an email Thursday that asked if the bus driver, 75-year-old Lorcesa Lewis, has been cited or faces any charges. Lewis is still a school district employee and “has been assigned to other duties that do not involve transporting children,” according to a school district spokesperson.

