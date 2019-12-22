Video shows terrifying escapes for tenants in deadly downtown Las Vegas fire
The fire at 213 N. 9th St. killed six people and injured 13.
Dramatic new video of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas shows the frantic rescue of residents at the complex in Saturday’s early morning hours, with people jumping from the structure to escape thick, black smoke and heavy fire.
The fire at 213 N. 9th St. killed six people and injured 13. It is the deadliest fire in city of Las Vegas history. It broke out at 4:13 a.m., at a time when many residents of the building were sleeping.
The video was taken by Nicole Klein, who lives in a nearby apartment complex.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.