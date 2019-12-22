Video shows terrifying escapes for tenants in deadly downtown Las Vegas fire

The fire at 213 N. 9th St. killed six people and injured 13.

Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Video by Nicole Klein; produced by James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel early Saturday morning left six people dead and displaced 23 residents. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

A view of the Alpine Apartment Motel, where an early morning fire left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Residents, from left, Markas Combs, Tia Dotson, Stephanie Couch, Timothy Henry, Andru Roach, 7, Dayshena Thomas and Jimmy Lacy eat donated pizza at Alpine Motel Apartments after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dramatic new video of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas shows the frantic rescue of residents at the complex in Saturday’s early morning hours, with people jumping from the structure to escape thick, black smoke and heavy fire.

The fire at 213 N. 9th St. killed six people and injured 13. It is the deadliest fire in city of Las Vegas history. It broke out at 4:13 a.m., at a time when many residents of the building were sleeping.

The video was taken by Nicole Klein, who lives in a nearby apartment complex.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.