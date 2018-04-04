Vigil at Las Vegas school honors lives of 4 students

Centennial High School students and their families gathered at their school Tuesday night to mourn the loss of four classmates over spring break.
A vigil to honor their lives started at 7 p.m. on the football field at the school, 10200 W. Centennial Parkway.
Three of the four students, A.J. Rossi, Brooke Hawley and Dylan Mack, died Thursday morning after being hit by a drunken driving suspect in Southern California. The suspect, 27-year-old Bani Duarte, rear-ended Dylan’s red Toyota while it was stopped at a light, Huntington Beach police said.
Friends and family honored the three teenagers at a vigil Friday night at Knickerbocker Park, near West Dorrell Lane and North Schaumber Road.
A 16-year-old junior, Matt Touma, took his own life early Thursday at his Las Vegas home, his family said. Touma reached the rank of Eagle Scout in his Boy Scout troop last month, his family said. He was part of the school’s football and swim teams, and he was working at a Raising Cane’s to save up for a car.
10200 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas, NV