Vigil at Las Vegas school honors lives of 4 students

Centennial High School students and their families gathered at their school Tuesday night to mourn the loss of four classmates over spring break.

Items on display during a candlelight vigil at Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas Friday, March 30, 2018 for Centennial High School students Albert "A.J." Rossi, Dylan Mack and Brooke Hawley, who died in a crash caused by a drunk driver in Huntington Beach, Calif. early Thursday. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jesus Vargas, far right, mourns during a candlelight vigil at Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas Friday, March 30, 2018. Centennial High School students Albert "A.J." Rossi, Dylan Mack and Brooke Hawley died in a car crash caused by a drunk driver in Huntington Beach, Calif. early Thursday. Vargas brother Alexis, who was also on the trip, was injured in the accident. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Photos of Matt Touma, a 16-year-old Centennial High School student who took his own life at his Las Vegas home are shown at the family home Monday, April 2, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A vigil to honor their lives started at 7 p.m. on the football field at the school, 10200 W. Centennial Parkway.

Three of the four students, A.J. Rossi, Brooke Hawley and Dylan Mack, died Thursday morning after being hit by a drunken driving suspect in Southern California. The suspect, 27-year-old Bani Duarte, rear-ended Dylan’s red Toyota while it was stopped at a light, Huntington Beach police said.

Friends and family honored the three teenagers at a vigil Friday night at Knickerbocker Park, near West Dorrell Lane and North Schaumber Road.

A 16-year-old junior, Matt Touma, took his own life early Thursday at his Las Vegas home, his family said. Touma reached the rank of Eagle Scout in his Boy Scout troop last month, his family said. He was part of the school’s football and swim teams, and he was working at a Raising Cane’s to save up for a car.

