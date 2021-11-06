Vigil begins for woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs — WATCH LIVE

A vigil has started Friday night at the intersection where a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman lost her life Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Williams of Henderson lights candles at a memorial for Tina Tintor and her dog Max at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tina Tintor, right, and longtime friend Mia Galvan in 2016 during a rehearsal for their high school graduation. Tintor, who was killed on Nov. 2, 2021, in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs, graduated from Durango High School in 2016. (Mia Galvan)

A vigil took place Friday night at the intersection where a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed Tuesday morning after a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Tina Tintor was driving home with her dog, Max, in the backseat when her Toyota RAV4 was rear-ended by a speeding Chevrolet Corvette near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

Authorities have identified the Corvette’s driver as Ruggs, 22.

According to a Las Vegas police arrest report, Ruggs was going 156 mph two seconds before the crash. His blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit for Nevada drivers, prosecutors said.

Tintor’s SUV was struck with “such violent force” that it burst into flames, trapping her and Max inside the SUV despite rescue efforts by witnesses who had stopped to help, according to his arrest report.

Ruggs faces two counts each of DUI and reckless driving — in connection with Tintor’s death and with injuries his front-seat passenger suffered in the crash. In addition, Ruggs faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Prosecutors have said there was a loaded weapon in his Corvette at the time of the crash.

