Vigil for man fatally shot by Las Vegas reaches US Courthouse — WATCH LIVE

The group walked from Trump International to the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

A vigil to honor Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police last week at a Black Lives Matter protest, was held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorge Gomez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jorge Gomez, 25, participates in a protest for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street on Monday, June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. Gomez was shot and killed by Metropolitan police later that night outside the Lloyd D. George US Courthouse. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vigil is being conducted Tuesday night in front of Trump International to honor Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police last week at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Gomez was wearing full body armor, a ballistic vest and had three guns on him when he was shot 19 times. Police said it looked as if he was raising a rifle at the officers when he was shot while running near the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

Police said Friday they hadn’t yet uncovered any video footage of his running, and all four officers who fired at Gomez were not wearing body cameras.

Other officers first fired less-than-lethal beanbag rounds at Gomez, and a video played by Las Vegas police during a news conference Friday showed that about 13 seconds elapsed between the time the officer began firing the beanbag rounds at Gomez and when the officers began shooting at him.

The vigil group is expected to walk from Trump International to the courthouse beginning at 7 p.m.

