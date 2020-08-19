Vigil held for health care worker who died of COVID-19

Yulanda Hodge, 48, of North Las Vegas was a steward and diet clerk for Dignity Health and a member of the union SEIU Nevada Local 1107.

Dejanae Brown, 23, the daughter of food service worker Yulanda Hodge, listens to a speaker during a candlelight vigil in honor of her mother at Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hodge, 48, passed away from coronavirus on July 18, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A remembrance for Yulanda Hodge, 48, a steward and diet clerk for Dignity Health and a member of the union SEIU Nevada Local 1107, is held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaya Ducree, right, wears a mask honoring Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican worker Yulanda Hodge during a candlelight vigil for the food service worker on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hodge, 48, passed away from coronavirus on July 18, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sheila Potter wears a mask honoring Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican food service worker Yulanda Hodge during a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hodge, 48, passed away from coronavirus on July 18, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Erick Foster holds a sign during a candlelight vigil in honor of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican food service worker Yulanda Hodge on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hodge, 48, passed away from coronavirus on July 18, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Deshon Johnson, front/left, listens to a speaker during a candlelight vigil in honor of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican worker Yulanda Hodge on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hodge, 48, passed away from coronavirus on July 18, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A remembrance for Yulanda Hodge, 48, a steward and diet clerk for Dignity Health and a member of the union SEIU Nevada Local 1107, is held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A remembrance for Yulanda Hodge, 48, a steward and diet clerk for Dignity Health and a member of the union SEIU Nevada Local 1107, is held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A remembrance for Yulanda Hodge, 48, a steward and diet clerk for Dignity Health and a member of the union SEIU Nevada Local 1107, is held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family and friends wore white T-shirts and face masks featuring Yulanda Hodge’s face, while her former health care co-workers wore purple union shirts Tuesday in support of the woman who died from COVID-19 last month.

Hodge, 48, of North Las Vegas was a steward and diet clerk for Dignity Health and a member of SEIU Nevada Local 1107. She died July 18 after being hospitalized for nearly three weeks, her family said Tuesday night, when dozens of people lit candles and told stories about the mother of two daughters, ages 23 and 25.

“It was such a huge shock when she passed” was all Dajanae Brown, 23, could manage to say as she thought of her mother’s death.

A short ceremony was held outside Hodge’s most recent workplace, St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus, in southwest Las Vegas, and a candlelight vigil followed at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, in Henderson.

“I was devastated when she died,” said friend Sheila Potter, 52, of northwest Las Vegas.

Potter said Hodge worked at the San Martin campus for about two years but had been with Dignity Health for nearly 10.

“She was always there to lend a hand and help others find a voice,” said union President Kevin Carey.

Montoya Brown, 30, said her aunt was always there for her.

“It amazes me to see how many people she’s impacted over time,” she said. “She was that strong person in the family.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.