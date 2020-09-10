Vigil held for witnesses of Las Vegas police shooting at BLM protest

A vigil was underway Wednesday night for witnesses of a June police shooting to help them find closure in the death of 25-year-old Jorge Gomez.

Gomez’s family welcomed anyone who witnessed the shooting to gather at 7:30 p.m. at Lorenzi Park for a vigil, according to an attorney for the family.

Gomez was shot 19 times June 1 by four Las Vegas police officers who were not wearing body cameras while at a Black Lives Matter protest downtown.

Gomez’ family filed a lawsuit against Metro in August, arguing Gomez “never verbally threatened any of these officers, he never pointed a gun at anyone, including the involved officers, and he never fired his weapon at any point during the incident, nor did he attempt to do so,” according to the lawsuit.

The family has asked since June that anyone with video footage come forward because the family has not yet seen any unedited footage from the dozen security cameras that were active in the area at the time of the shooting.

