Vigil set for 2 teen girls fatally struck in Las Vegas intersection

Tiffany Joseph and her daughter Jordan, 6, visit a makeshift roadside memorial on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 where two teenage girls were struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night while walking in a crosswalk at South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, left, and Citlali Mora. (Leon Pineda)

A handful of Nelly Amaya-Ramirez’s friends and family gathered Wednesday afternoon at the east valley intersection where she and her best friend were killed this week.

Amaya-Ramirez and Citlali Mora, both 16, were hit by an SUV at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue on Monday night. The driver, 38-year-old Ebone Whitaker, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police said Whitaker was driving south on Maryland when her SUV veered to the right, went over the curb and struck a traffic sign before continuing south and hitting the two girls as they were crossing Katie in a marked crosswalk.

One of the teens was forced into the road and ended up underneath another vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Las Vegas man. The second teen was thrown into a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru lane, police said. Whitaker’s vehicle continued on, striking a tree and a traffic pole before stopping. The fallen tree struck two other vehicles.

Amaya-Ramirez’s family lit candles at the base of the tree to honor the girls.

A vigil is planned at the intersection at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

