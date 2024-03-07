61°F
Local Las Vegas

Vigil set for Las Vegas swimmer killed in Colorado crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 6:15 pm
 
Charlie Clark (University of Wyoming via AP)
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday evening in Henderson to honor the life of Las Vegas Valley swimmer Charlie Clark.

Clark, 19, a graduate of Silverado High School and a sophomore psychology major at the University of Wyoming, was one of three members of the college’s swim and dive team who died in a single vehicle rollover crash near the Wyoming-Colorado border on Feb. 22.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. at the Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool at 250 S. Green Valley Parkway.

Clark’s teammates Carson Muir, 18, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Luke Slabber, 21 of Cape Town, South Africa, also perished in the crash. Two other male members of the team suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

The five team members were inside a Toyota RAV4 heading south on U.S. 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado line in Larimer County, Colorado, when the driver swerved off the shoulder of the highway, possibly to avoid another vehicle, according to The Associated Press.

The SUV then rolled over multiple times, the AP reported.

The area on the highway has been the site of other deadly roadway accidents involving the university’s students, including one in 2001 that killed eight members of its cross-country squad and one in 2021 when three other students died, The Guardian newspaper reported.

A celebration of life for the Clark, Muir and Slabber was also set to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wyoming Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming, according to the university’s website.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

