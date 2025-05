People walk through the living room of a 1964 Marquis-model Paradise Palms home seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A living area featuring a retro TV set complete with a VHS player, seen in a 1964 townhome adjacent to the Spanish Oaks neighborhood, during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Visitors walk through a bedroom of a 1957 apartment at The Rexford in the Beverly Green neighborhood as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of a 1963 Paradise Palms home that underwent significant renovation in the 1980s, seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vintage bathroom decor in a 1957 apartment at The Rexford in the Beverly Green neighborhood as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The living room, featuring a painting that was once on display at the Sands, of a 1948 home off of 6th Street, just north of Charleston Boulevard, as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The pool and backyard area of a 1955 Spanish-style home in John S. Park is seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. The pool was installed in 1981 by a previous owner who ran a pool company. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A vintage movie poster lines the wall in the living room of a 1957 apartment at The Rexford in the Beverly Green neighborhood as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A heart-shaped tub s seen in a 1964 townhome, adjacent to the Spanish Oaks neighborhood, during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Decor on the kitchen table of a 1953 home off of St. Louis Avenue is seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out a 1962 Paradise Palms Palmer & Krises Model 4A home, which was expanded, during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Details from a bedroom in a 1948 home off of 6th Street, just north of Charleston Boulevard, as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view looking out to the backyard of a 1948 home off of 6th Street, just north of Charleston Boulevard, as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wall decor in the bedroom of a 1957 apartment at The Rexford in the Beverly Green neighborhood as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The foyer of a 1948 home off of 6th Street, just north of Charleston Boulevard, is seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Natural light pours in by the entryway of a 1963 Paradise Palms home that underwent significant renovation in the 1980s, seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hanging lamps in a bedroom of a 1948 home off of 6th Street, just north of Charleston Boulevard, as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A vintage Stardust jacket is seen among other vintage items in a 1964 Marquis-model Paradise Palms home during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The redesigned kitchen in a 1964 townhome, adjacent to the Spanish Oaks neighborhood, is seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore the backyard area of a 1955 Spanish-style home in John S. Park during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Broyhill Brasilia credenza is seen a 1962 Paradise Palms Palmer & Krises Model 4A home, which was expanded, during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view into the bedroom of a 1963 Paradise Palms home that underwent significant renovation in the 1980s, seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The atrium room in a 1964 townhome, adjacent to the Spanish Oaks neighborhood, seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Movie posters and illustrations are seen on display in a 1957 apartment at The Rexford in the Beverly Green neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The basement room of a 1948 home off of 6th Street, just north of Charleston Boulevard, as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore a 1963 Paradise Palms home that underwent significant renovation in the 1980s, seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A bedroom inside of a 1957 apartment at The Rexford in the Beverly Green neighborhood as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vintage bathroom decor in a 1957 apartment at The Rexford in the Beverly Green neighborhood as seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A living area featuring a retro TV set complete with a VHS player, seen in a 1964 townhome adjacent to the Spanish Oaks neighborhood, during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vintage magazines rest on a glass table in a 1964 Marquis-model Paradise Palms home seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Decor details in a 1964 Marquis-model Paradise Palms home seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vintage doors lead to a bed with a shell headboard in a 1964 townhome, adjacent to the Spanish Oaks neighborhood, seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto