Vintage Vegas in the spotlight during annual festival — PHOTOS

People relax during an evening party at a Beverly Green home called “Lava House” as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People relax by the historic Vegas Vickie neon sign at Circa during a tour of Fremont Street as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is seen outside of a 1975 home in the historic Pinto Palomino neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Interior details are seen inside a 1975 home in the historic Pinto Palomino neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A vintage slot machines is displayed at Main Street Station during a tour of Fremont Street as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thee Swank Bastards perform during an evening party at a Beverly Green home called “Lava House” as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The pool area is pictured at a 1964 home in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vibrant colors and decor are seen inside a 1975 home in the historic Pinto Palomino neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the kitchen in a 1953 home, with a 1962 addition, in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A curved mirror is seen in a 1964 home in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Items on shelves backed by a frosted window are seen in a 1964 home in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Richard Hooker, former Urban Arts Coordinator for the City of Las Vegas, right, leads a tour pointing out the various artifacts and antiquities inside Main Street Station during a tour of Fremont Street as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees relax during an evening party at a Beverly Green home called “Lava House” as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The original peephole is pictured in a 1939 Tudor home in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view of a 1965 home is seen in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A conversation pit is seen in a 1975 home in the historic Pinto Palomino neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Interior details of a 1953 home, with a 1962 addition, in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A pyrex collection is seen in the kitchen of 1960s home with an undetermined construction date near the now-defunct Black Mountain Country Club during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A vintage Cadillac sits outside of a 1964 home in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The bar that was added with a 1962 addition to the 1953 home is seen in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees sip on drinks as Thee Swank Bastards perform during an evening party at a Beverly Green home called “Lava House” as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A piece of the Berlin Wall is seen in a men’s restroom at Main Street Station during a tour of Fremont Street as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Details in the living room are seen in a 1960s home with an undetermined construction date near the now-defunct Black Mountain Country Club during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ada Garcia, left, and Cya Anderson pose for a picture in their 1964 home in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The view looking out from the bedroom of a 1964 home in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood is seen during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Curved ceilings are seen in a 1939 Tudor home in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Richard Hooker, former Urban Arts Coordinator for the City of Las Vegas, center, leads a tour pointing out the various artifacts and antiquities inside Main Street Station during a tour of Fremont Street as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The original corner room of the Golden Gate Hotel, dating back to 1906, is seen during a tour of Fremont Street as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The original hotel floor of the Golden Gate Hotel, dating back to 1906, is seen during a tour of Fremont Street as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A bar area is seen during an evening party at a Beverly Green home called “Lava House” as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

John Notabartolo talks about the original milk door in his 1939 Tudor home in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The pool area is pictured at a 1964 home in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An outdoor sitting area is seen at the entry to a 1964 home in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A living room is seen inside a 1964 home in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view of a 1965 home is seen in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The pool area of a 1964 home is seen in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view of a 1965 home is seen in the historic Paradise Palms neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vintage slot machines are displayed at Main Street Station during a tour of Fremont Street as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fire pit near the pool is seen at a 1964 home in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A bathroom and walk-in closet are seen in a 1964 home is seen in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An atrium is seen inside a 1964 home in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of a 1964 home is seen in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of a 1939 Tudor home in the historic John S. Park neighborhood during a tour of vintage homes as part of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto