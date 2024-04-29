Vintage Vegas in the spotlight during annual festival — PHOTOS
Tourists and locals alike got a special glimpse into vintage Las Vegas history and homes as part of the Nevada Preservation Foundation’s annual Home + History heritage tourism festival.
The weekend featured over a dozen different events, ranging from walking tours of various downtown locations and nearby historic neighborhoods, to a cocktail party at a tiki-themed 1960s Beverly Green home, and an evening gala at the Plaza.
Sunday afternoon featured a self-driven tour of homes around the Las Vegas Valley that highlighted a variety of different 20th century styles and decades.