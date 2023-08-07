Viral video shows street food vendor detained by police officer

Las Vegas police responded Monday to the video showing an officer detaining a vendor near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

This screen capture from bodycam video released Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, shows a Metropolitan Police Department officer confronting a street food vendor near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A video circulating over social media shows a street food vendor being detained by Las Vegas police near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Sunday.

In the video, the vendor selling flavored waters near the Las Vegas Strip. A Metropolitan Police Department officer is shown detaining the vendor.

The department released bodycam video from the altercation along with a statement on Monday afternoon defending the officer’s response.

“What the Instagram video does not show is what happened immediately prior. During the incident, the vendor pushed the officer to the ground as he was attempting to detain him,” police said in the statement.

Police said that they had an encounter with the vendor on Saturday where “he reminded the vendor that operating without a license is illegal.”

Senate Bill 92, which took effect July 1, established the process of creating a legal way to become a street food vendor. Currently a task force is being created where counties and cities can implement their own restrictions.

The legislation prohibits street food vendors from being 1,500 feet of resorts and gaming, but that won’t take effect until Oct. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.