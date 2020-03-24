Virtual forum Wednesday to commemorate desegregation in Las Vegas

The so-called “Moulin Rouge agreement” desegregated the Strip and downtown 60 years ago Wednesday. The virtual forum will mark that day as well as a day of observance for the descendants of slavery.

The Moulin Rouge hotel-casino is shown in 1955 in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Nevada State Museum & Historical Society)

The Moulin Rouge in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

An educational virtual forum Wednesday will commemorate two key dates: the diamond anniversary of desegregation in Las Vegas, and a day of observance for the descendants of slavery.

It will mark 60 years to the day since a meeting at the city’s first interracial casino, the Moulin Rouge, desegregated the Strip and downtown, according to the forum host, the Historic Westside Chamber of Commerce.

Wednesday is also the date the United Nations internationally recognizes descendants of the victims of the transatlantic slave trade.

With both those milestones aligning, the chamber’s president, Katherine Duncan, said the forum will provide expert insight into the continuing effects of slavery on African Americans and how to move forward.

Against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the chamber also has invited local government leaders to join and to provide resources for an already distressed community in the city’s Historic Westside, Duncan said.

The virtual forum, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will be available via YouTube at soulcity.us or by calling into 702-779-3358. For more information, email info@soulcity.us.

