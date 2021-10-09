Visiting Ethel M Cactus Garden this year? Be prepared to pay.

Reservations are being accepted to visit the Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson.

Rod Ballelos waits for the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony with friend Maddox Macabenta, 7, both of Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Couples walk together at Ethel M's in Henderson, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maddox Macabenta, 7, and his sister Mila, 5, walk during the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

But there is a change from last year. There is now a $5 fee per group of 6 people, for each reservation, to visit the garden, the company said in a statement Friday night.

“In lieu of collecting toy and food donations this year, a $5 non-refundable donation will be required per group of 6 people when making a garden reservation. The $5 fee will be donated to Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada,” Ethel M said in the statement.

Last year, the garden switched to a reservation system because of limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official lighting ceremony is Nov. 5, and nightly viewing hours run through Jan. 2. The 3-acre garden can be seen nightly, starting Nov. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A mask will only be required while shopping inside the factory store, located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive. Reservations are not required to enter the store.

For more information, visit ethelm.com.