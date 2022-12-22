Visiting Las Vegas with kids? Here’s where to take them

Whether they love exploring museums, skating or gaming, there are kid-friendly options in the entertainment capital of the world.

Siblings Joonhee Shin, 7, left, and Royhee Shin, 4, play during an Earth Day celebration at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocco the Clown performs at the Midway at Circus Circus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

People pass by a variety of arcade games at the carnival midway at Circus Circus in Las Vegas on Friday, June 22, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children ride the carousel at the Adventuredome Theme Park inside Circus Circus on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. (Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum explores health care through a series of family-friendly activities. (Discovery Children's Museum)

(Discovery Children's Museum)

Dylan Steele, 5, of Cibolo, Texas, takes part in "Carnivore Crime Scene: Cretaceous Period" at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Animal husbandry worker Jordan Lorge points out various breeds of stingrays housed at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reunion Trails Park is seen in Henderson on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desiree Cope rides in the front row of the Dragon Coast with son Jaxon Cope, 4, at Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix off Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas Saturday, July 30, 2011, while Brianna Weston, 7, second row, left, rides with Riley Sarachman, 7. (Alyssa Orr/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of machines wait to be played at the Pinball Hall of Fame across from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sunset rides on the Nevada Southern Railway leave the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An aerial photo of the 120,000-square-foot Lifeguard Arena in downtown Henderson, home to the American Hockey League affiliate Silver Knights, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Even in the adult playground of Las Vegas, there are still age-appropriate activities for kids in the entertainment capital of the world.

Here is a list of the top best activities for kids in Las Vegas.

Springs Preserve

Address: 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Hours: 9 to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday

Price: $9.95 for adults, $4.95 for kids age 3 to 17, 2 and under are free.

With over 180 acres to explore, there are ample activities for families at the preserve.

Springs Preserve features hiking trails, museum galleries and two playgrounds for kids to explore.

A ticket to the preserve also includes the Nevada State Museum, where kids can learn about the state’s history, plant and animal life and growth.

For more information, visit springspreserve.org.

Midway and Adventuredome Theme Park at Circus Circus

Address: 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Midway hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Adventuredome hours: Hours change seasonally. Visit circuscircus.com for details.

Midway price: Varies by game

Adventuredome price: Regular wristband voucher is $60 and allows all-day rides for anyone 48 inches or taller. Junior wristband voucher is $30 for anyone under 48 inches tall and also allows all-day rides. Both wristbands are single-day use only.

The Midway’s 200 games, both old and new, allow kids to win prizes and play video games all while watching free circus acts.

Visitors can purchase a Midway Playcard at a kiosk in the casino to play without cash. Cards can be reloaded, and ticket points are stored on the card.

The Adventuredome next door to the Midway has something for everyone — whether you love roller coasters or prefer to stick with arcade games. It’s a perfect spot for families of thrill seekers and those just looking to have fun with their feet firmly planted on the ground.

Visitors can watch free clown shows, play games in the Virtual Reality Room or enjoy 18 holes of miniature golf at Pirates Bounty.

For a full list of attractions, visit circuscircus.com/the-adventuredome/rides-attractions-1.

Discovery Children’s Museum

Address: 360 Promenade Place

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday

Price: Local admission with Nevada ID is $13.50 and general admission is $15.50. Admission for patrons with valid EBT, SNAP or WIC cards is $3 and only valid for four tickets per adult cardholder.

Discovery Children’s museum has several exhibits for children toddler-aged and older.

Kids can experiment with engineering challenges in the Patents Pending gallery, or, for children 5 years old and younger, try out their mining skills in the Toddler Town exhibit.

Each exhibit challenges and educates children with different themes, including exploring creative play and collaboration at the Fantasy Festival exhibit or learning about environmentalism and fiscal responsibility in the Eco City.

The museum is intended for children ages 0 to 12. Parents of children 12 and under must accompany their children at all times.

For more information, visit discoverykidslv.org.

Natural History Museum

Address: 900 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Price: $12 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 11 years old, $10 for seniors, students and military, and free for children 2 and under.

If your child is fascinated by dinosaurs, ancient Egypt or just animals, the Natural History Museum is a perfect educational place where they can learn more about paleontology and world and local history.

Exhibits display wildlife scenes from the savannas of Africa and Mojave Desert scenes with bighorn sheep, snakes and more.

The Prehistoric Life Gallery features a 35-foot-tall roaring Tyrannosaurus Rex, a triceratops and a raptor to teach kids what life was like on Earth millions of years ago.

Visit lvnhm.org for more information.

Reunion Trails Park and Splash Pad

Address: 44 Chapata Drive, Henderson

Hours: 6 a.m. to midnight

Price: Free

This Henderson park is the kind of park you wish you could have played on as a kid. Its playground features electronic games and nighttime light displays that parks of the past can’t compete with.

The park also features more traditional amenities on its 12 acres, including a grass field, lit basketball courts, a walking track and splash pad for the summer months.

Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix Family Fun Center

Address: 1401 N. Rainbow Blvd.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Price: Visit lvmgp.com/rides-slides-pricing for a breakdown of ticket and wristband prices.

While go-kart racing is the main attraction, there are several rides and slides for kids of all ages to enjoy if they’re not yet ready for racing.

The Mini Grand Prix also includes an indoor arcade with all the Skee-ball, claw machines and video racing games your heart desires.

This fun center also hosts birthday parties and other events, including weddings, holiday parties and sports team outings.

Pinball Hall of Fame

Address: 4925 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Price: Entrance is free.

Have any loose quarters lying around?

The Pinball Hall of Fame is a great way to introduce younger generations to classic arcade games. The machine range from the 1950s to today, including Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy and Mandalorian-themed machines.

The not-for-profit has nearly 1,000 machines and donates excess revenue to non-denominational charities, according to its website.

Nevada State Railroad Museum

Address: 601 Yucca St., Boulder City

Hours: Open-air pavilion hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; train rides run on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Price: Open-air pavilion is free; train rides are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 11 years old and free for children 3 and younger. Adults are $7 for groups of 12 or more.

Everyone knows at least one kid obsessed with trains. In Southern Nevada, this is the museum you’ll want to show them.

The open-air museum provides exhibits for kids to learn more about Nevada and Hoover Dam’s history, or just to enjoy a 40-minute, 7-mile train ride through Boulder City.

Skate Rock City

Address: 4680 Boulder Highway

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 to 11 p.m. Sundays.

Price: General admission with skates is $15; admission with skate rental is $20 (with an additional $5 for speed skates and roller blades); and $12 for non-skaters.

Founded in 1986, Skate Rock City is a Las Vegas institution where families have skated (and fallen) together for decades.

Purchased by boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2021, the rink hosts several special event nights, including family nights every Tuesday. Skating lessons are offered on Wednesday and Saturday evenings for new skaters.

For details, visit skaterockcity.com.

Lifeguard Arena

Address: 222 S. Water St., Henderson

Hours: Schedule subject to change. Visit lifeguardarena.com for the full open skate schedule.

Prices: $10 per person, $7 for military with ID, $3 per skate rental and walkers are free to rent and given out on a first come, first served basis.

The public can skate where the Golden Knights and Silver Knights skate during open skate times at the teams’ practice arena.

The arena asks guests interested in open skating to NOT select the freestyle skate times, which are reserved for more advanced skaters in the Learn to Skate program.

Children cannot be carried while skating.

All hours for the locations listed above are subject to change. Visit the locations’ website or call for the most up-to-date information.