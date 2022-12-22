Visiting Las Vegas with kids? Here’s where to take them
Whether they love exploring museums, skating or gaming, there are kid-friendly options in the entertainment capital of the world.
Even in the adult playground of Las Vegas, there are still age-appropriate activities for kids in the entertainment capital of the world.
Here is a list of the top best activities for kids in Las Vegas.
Springs Preserve
Address: 333 S. Valley View Blvd.
Hours: 9 to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday
Price: $9.95 for adults, $4.95 for kids age 3 to 17, 2 and under are free.
With over 180 acres to explore, there are ample activities for families at the preserve.
Springs Preserve features hiking trails, museum galleries and two playgrounds for kids to explore.
A ticket to the preserve also includes the Nevada State Museum, where kids can learn about the state’s history, plant and animal life and growth.
For more information, visit springspreserve.org.
Midway and Adventuredome Theme Park at Circus Circus
Address: 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Midway hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Adventuredome hours: Hours change seasonally. Visit circuscircus.com for details.
Midway price: Varies by game
Adventuredome price: Regular wristband voucher is $60 and allows all-day rides for anyone 48 inches or taller. Junior wristband voucher is $30 for anyone under 48 inches tall and also allows all-day rides. Both wristbands are single-day use only.
The Midway’s 200 games, both old and new, allow kids to win prizes and play video games all while watching free circus acts.
Visitors can purchase a Midway Playcard at a kiosk in the casino to play without cash. Cards can be reloaded, and ticket points are stored on the card.
The Adventuredome next door to the Midway has something for everyone — whether you love roller coasters or prefer to stick with arcade games. It’s a perfect spot for families of thrill seekers and those just looking to have fun with their feet firmly planted on the ground.
Visitors can watch free clown shows, play games in the Virtual Reality Room or enjoy 18 holes of miniature golf at Pirates Bounty.
For a full list of attractions, visit circuscircus.com/the-adventuredome/rides-attractions-1.
Discovery Children’s Museum
Address: 360 Promenade Place
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday
Price: Local admission with Nevada ID is $13.50 and general admission is $15.50. Admission for patrons with valid EBT, SNAP or WIC cards is $3 and only valid for four tickets per adult cardholder.
Discovery Children’s museum has several exhibits for children toddler-aged and older.
Kids can experiment with engineering challenges in the Patents Pending gallery, or, for children 5 years old and younger, try out their mining skills in the Toddler Town exhibit.
Each exhibit challenges and educates children with different themes, including exploring creative play and collaboration at the Fantasy Festival exhibit or learning about environmentalism and fiscal responsibility in the Eco City.
The museum is intended for children ages 0 to 12. Parents of children 12 and under must accompany their children at all times.
For more information, visit discoverykidslv.org.
Natural History Museum
Address: 900 N. Las Vegas Blvd.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Price: $12 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 11 years old, $10 for seniors, students and military, and free for children 2 and under.
If your child is fascinated by dinosaurs, ancient Egypt or just animals, the Natural History Museum is a perfect educational place where they can learn more about paleontology and world and local history.
Exhibits display wildlife scenes from the savannas of Africa and Mojave Desert scenes with bighorn sheep, snakes and more.
The Prehistoric Life Gallery features a 35-foot-tall roaring Tyrannosaurus Rex, a triceratops and a raptor to teach kids what life was like on Earth millions of years ago.
Visit lvnhm.org for more information.
Reunion Trails Park and Splash Pad
Address: 44 Chapata Drive, Henderson
Hours: 6 a.m. to midnight
Price: Free
This Henderson park is the kind of park you wish you could have played on as a kid. Its playground features electronic games and nighttime light displays that parks of the past can’t compete with.
The park also features more traditional amenities on its 12 acres, including a grass field, lit basketball courts, a walking track and splash pad for the summer months.
Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix Family Fun Center
Address: 1401 N. Rainbow Blvd.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Price: Visit lvmgp.com/rides-slides-pricing for a breakdown of ticket and wristband prices.
While go-kart racing is the main attraction, there are several rides and slides for kids of all ages to enjoy if they’re not yet ready for racing.
The Mini Grand Prix also includes an indoor arcade with all the Skee-ball, claw machines and video racing games your heart desires.
This fun center also hosts birthday parties and other events, including weddings, holiday parties and sports team outings.
Pinball Hall of Fame
Address: 4925 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Price: Entrance is free.
Have any loose quarters lying around?
The Pinball Hall of Fame is a great way to introduce younger generations to classic arcade games. The machine range from the 1950s to today, including Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy and Mandalorian-themed machines.
The not-for-profit has nearly 1,000 machines and donates excess revenue to non-denominational charities, according to its website.
Nevada State Railroad Museum
Address: 601 Yucca St., Boulder City
Hours: Open-air pavilion hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; train rides run on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Price: Open-air pavilion is free; train rides are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 11 years old and free for children 3 and younger. Adults are $7 for groups of 12 or more.
Everyone knows at least one kid obsessed with trains. In Southern Nevada, this is the museum you’ll want to show them.
The open-air museum provides exhibits for kids to learn more about Nevada and Hoover Dam’s history, or just to enjoy a 40-minute, 7-mile train ride through Boulder City.
Skate Rock City
Address: 4680 Boulder Highway
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 to 11 p.m. Sundays.
Price: General admission with skates is $15; admission with skate rental is $20 (with an additional $5 for speed skates and roller blades); and $12 for non-skaters.
Founded in 1986, Skate Rock City is a Las Vegas institution where families have skated (and fallen) together for decades.
Purchased by boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2021, the rink hosts several special event nights, including family nights every Tuesday. Skating lessons are offered on Wednesday and Saturday evenings for new skaters.
For details, visit skaterockcity.com.
Lifeguard Arena
Address: 222 S. Water St., Henderson
Hours: Schedule subject to change. Visit lifeguardarena.com for the full open skate schedule.
Prices: $10 per person, $7 for military with ID, $3 per skate rental and walkers are free to rent and given out on a first come, first served basis.
The public can skate where the Golden Knights and Silver Knights skate during open skate times at the teams’ practice arena.
The arena asks guests interested in open skating to NOT select the freestyle skate times, which are reserved for more advanced skaters in the Learn to Skate program.
Children cannot be carried while skating.
All hours for the locations listed above are subject to change. Visit the locations’ website or call for the most up-to-date information.