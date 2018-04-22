Visitors embrace Earth Day event at Las Vegas park — PHOTOS

Visitors to Huckleberry Park got a touch of Earth Day and more Saturday in Las Vegas.
Among the family-friendly activities at the Going Green Earth Day event were a bird-and-snake show (some kids got to hold a Burmese Python), gardening demos, a ladybug release, a clean-up event and more.
The Providence Master Planned Community hosted the event at the northwest valley park. Although Earth Day is observed on April 22, Saturday’s celebration was held in conjunction with global Earth Day observances over the weekend.