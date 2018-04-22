Visitors embrace Earth Day event at Las Vegas park — PHOTOS

Visitors to Huckleberry Park got a touch of Earth Day and more Saturday in Las Vegas.

Brody McGurk, 10, from left, Grace Holloway, 6, Jack Bell, 10, with Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a Burmese Python during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Grace Holloway, 6, holds a Burmese Python during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a Burmese Python during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a Bateleur Eagle during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a Bateleur Eagle during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a Steppe Eagle during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a Steppe Eagle during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a Steppe Eagle during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a Steppe Hawk during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a turkey vulture during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, holds a green-winged macaw during a show at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A green-winged macaw collects donations for The Condor Fund after a bird show by Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A green-winged macaw collects donations for The Condor Fund after a bird show by Joe Krathwohl, The Birdman, at the Going Green Earth Day event at Huckleberry Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Among the family-friendly activities at the Going Green Earth Day event were a bird-and-snake show (some kids got to hold a Burmese Python), gardening demos, a ladybug release, a clean-up event and more.

The Providence Master Planned Community hosted the event at the northwest valley park. Although Earth Day is observed on April 22, Saturday’s celebration was held in conjunction with global Earth Day observances over the weekend.